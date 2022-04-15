Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 74,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.79. 30,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,318. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $102.41 and a one year high of $167.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 31.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

