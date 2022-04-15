Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $259,358.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOC traded up $2.68 on Friday, reaching $467.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,518. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $432.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.