Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,139 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Motors by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $483,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.13. 13,315,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,204,100. General Motors has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $67.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

