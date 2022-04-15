Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2,217.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 811 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,846. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.19. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

