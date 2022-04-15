Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $296,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.5% in the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.66.

NYSE BNS traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $67.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.7884 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

