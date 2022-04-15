Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,290,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,160,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $686.52.

Shares of NOW traded down $18.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $507.33. 1,204,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,859. The company has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a PE ratio of 445.03, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $558.02 and its 200-day moving average is $603.29. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

