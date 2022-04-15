Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,127 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

ORCC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.19. 2,040,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,113. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.01 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.48%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

