Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,205 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFPI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $5.33 on Friday, reaching $73.24. The company had a trading volume of 598,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,769. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.50 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.31%.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on UFP Industries from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $205,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.