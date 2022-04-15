Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the third quarter worth $215,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $818,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

NASDAQ:MCEF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.08. 6,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,440. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

