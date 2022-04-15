Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,228,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,003,000 after purchasing an additional 139,622 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after acquiring an additional 909,880 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.64. 3,062,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,763. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $102.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.90.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

