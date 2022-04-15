Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 336 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,763,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,711,000 after buying an additional 105,459 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,958,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,054,000 after buying an additional 24,227 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,171,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,122,000 after buying an additional 125,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,606,000 after buying an additional 49,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNW. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.61.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 479,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,840. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average is $70.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.28. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

