Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,999 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 2,027.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE:MDC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.41. 402,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,387. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.42.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

About M.D.C. (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.