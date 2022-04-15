Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,033 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $207.73. The stock had a trading volume of 353,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,657. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.36.

