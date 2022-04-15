Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 753 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.46. The company had a trading volume of 465,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,074. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.33. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $119.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

