Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $95,000 Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.62. The stock had a trading volume of 675,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.18 and its 200 day moving average is $164.82. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.71.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.