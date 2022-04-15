Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 833,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,427,000 after acquiring an additional 76,044 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 141,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 126,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,022,000 after buying an additional 43,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

NCBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of NCBS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.52. The company had a trading volume of 34,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,435. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.60. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $98.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $69.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $457,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $506,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,663 shares of company stock valued at $978,756. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

