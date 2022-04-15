Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $11.23 on Thursday, reaching $420.44. 2,587,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.24.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.