Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCN shares. Raymond James began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. TD Securities downgraded Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,174,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,814,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,689,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TCN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 652,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

