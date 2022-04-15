Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

TCN opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $2,203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $38,174,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $4,814,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $14,689,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricon Residential (Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.