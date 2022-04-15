Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading Down 3.8%

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 60,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 329,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50.

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

