TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered TriMas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Get TriMas alerts:

Shares of TRS stock opened at $31.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. TriMas has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.72.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In other TriMas news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period.

About TriMas (Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.