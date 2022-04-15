TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.54 Million

Brokerages predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $25.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.43 million to $25.66 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted sales of $19.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year sales of $106.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.27 million to $108.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $119.18 million, with estimates ranging from $110.14 million to $128.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 87.60% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPVG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

NYSE:TPVG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 58,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,211. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $532.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 473,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,724 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 398,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 23.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 203,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.