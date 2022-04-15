Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 275 ($3.58) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.39) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.58) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 255.29 ($3.33).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

LON BBOX opened at GBX 245.20 ($3.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 236.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 233.81. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of GBX 187.80 ($2.45) and a one year high of GBX 288 ($3.75).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.12%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.