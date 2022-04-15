TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.31.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRUE. Benchmark cut their target price on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
TrueCar stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 618,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,323. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 776,578 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $2,492,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at $1,715,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 10.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 217,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.
TrueCar Company Profile (Get Rating)
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
