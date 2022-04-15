TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRUE. Benchmark cut their target price on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

TrueCar stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 618,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,323. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.02.

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 776,578 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $2,492,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at $1,715,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 10.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 217,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

