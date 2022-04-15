Truist Financial Begins Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NUVA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.25.

NUVA traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.75. 635,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,473. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.23. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -47.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,147,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,696,000 after purchasing an additional 219,982 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,630,000 after acquiring an additional 218,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after buying an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 731,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,406,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

