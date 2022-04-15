Truist Financial Begins Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on NUVA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.25.
NUVA traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.75. 635,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,473. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.23. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -47.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.
In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,147,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,696,000 after purchasing an additional 219,982 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,630,000 after acquiring an additional 218,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after buying an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 731,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,406,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NuVasive Company Profile (Get Rating)
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
