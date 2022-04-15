TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Up 76.7% in March

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 737,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TSRI opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.85. TSR has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

Get TSR alerts:

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 59.26% and a net margin of 7.11%.

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.