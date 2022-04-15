Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Given New 32.20 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from 26.00 to 32.20 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS TKHVY opened at $26.56 on Thursday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $26.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02.
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (TKHVY)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.