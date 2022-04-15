Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $100.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSN shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.93. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after buying an additional 1,393,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $107,783,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,106,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $90,879,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,804,000 after purchasing an additional 572,929 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

