U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.77.

Shares of USB opened at $52.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.94. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.78 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after buying an additional 1,789,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,145,000 after purchasing an additional 493,821 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,568,000 after purchasing an additional 717,483 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after purchasing an additional 230,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

