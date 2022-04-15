Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,527 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.68. 18,763,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,738,884. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.