Ubex (UBEX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $187,419.00

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $924,512.19 and $187,419.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 72.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00011517 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.12 or 0.00232826 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000091 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

