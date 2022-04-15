UBS Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 815 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.62) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 825 ($10.75) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.08) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.54) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.42) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.19) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 697.93 ($9.09).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 574.20 ($7.48) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 572.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 589.97. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.27). The firm has a market cap of £4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.61.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,097.73). Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,967.84). Insiders bought 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070 in the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

