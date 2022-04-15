UBS Group Reiterates GBX 1,790 Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($23.33) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.37) to GBX 1,910 ($24.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($21.83) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,677.64 ($21.86).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,773 ($23.10) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,801.60 ($23.48). The stock has a market cap of £90.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,614.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,571.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.55) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($76,857.70). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.98), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($713,968.07).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.