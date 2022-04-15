UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given New $93.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $73.24 on Thursday. UFP Industries has a one year low of $67.50 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average is $83.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.50.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.31%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in UFP Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $140,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in UFP Industries by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 35,869 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 17.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in UFP Industries by 29.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

