UGAS (UGAS) Market Capitalization Tops $238,031.42

UGAS (UGAS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, UGAS has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. UGAS has a market cap of $238,031.42 and $94,706.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00034668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00105893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.