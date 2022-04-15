United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $236.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $418,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,924. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.69 and its 200-day moving average is $206.55. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $174.70 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

