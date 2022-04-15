Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.87.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,845,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,532,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 868,359 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Unum Group by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after acquiring an additional 808,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 793,407 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

