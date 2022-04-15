UNUS SED LEO (LEO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.19 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $5.51 billion and $6.19 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for about $5.78 or 0.00014385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.37 or 0.00274881 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001312 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000387 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

