Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 4,519,481 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,781,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.
URG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ur-Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
The company has a market cap of $399.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URG. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 157,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.
About Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
