Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 28,391 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Urban Outfitters worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URBN stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URBN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

