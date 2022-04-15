USDK Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC on exchanges. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.52 million and $53.82 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00044885 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.38 or 0.07561920 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,892.61 or 0.99909651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00041318 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.