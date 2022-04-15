Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,789,000 after acquiring an additional 55,040 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,724,000 after purchasing an additional 185,437 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,362,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after buying an additional 399,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,379,000 after buying an additional 80,222 shares during the last quarter.

VDE stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.65. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $112.99.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

