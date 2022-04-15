Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives $34.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTWRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vantage Towers from €33.00 ($35.87) to €32.50 ($35.33) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

VTWRF stock opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86. Vantage Towers has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

