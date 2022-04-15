Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bankshares to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.15.

TSE:VET opened at C$27.47 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.06 and a 12-month high of C$30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.44.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$765.92 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 5.5300005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$198,066.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$266,791.79.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

