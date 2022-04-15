Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $36.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 301,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 7,333,793 shares.The stock last traded at $10.57 and had previously closed at $10.01.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

