Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 507.50 ($6.61).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Vesuvius to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 485 ($6.32) to GBX 375 ($4.89) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.19) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.15), for a total value of £35,399.90 ($46,129.66).

LON:VSVS traded down GBX 21.40 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 327.20 ($4.26). 2,185,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,846. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 381.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 434.93. Vesuvius has a one year low of GBX 322.60 ($4.20) and a one year high of GBX 595 ($7.75). The company has a market cap of £887.41 million and a PE ratio of 8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

