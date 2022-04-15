Viacoin Price Reaches $0.0952 on Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $1,532.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0952 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.15 or 0.00274314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014371 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001315 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

