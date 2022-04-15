VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Stock Position Cut by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $23,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,607,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,917,000 after purchasing an additional 71,360 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,969,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,268,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,259,000 after purchasing an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 354,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,437 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CFO stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $68.28 and a one year high of $78.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.