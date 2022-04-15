VIMworld Price Down 30.4% Over Last 7 Days (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $17.66 million and $14,329.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VIMworld

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars.

