Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 2,400 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $470,316 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.62. 183,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,271. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

